Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

CYBBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Investec raised Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

