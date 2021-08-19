VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Update

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 198,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTSI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 50,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

