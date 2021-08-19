Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Buys 86,144 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 240.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,144 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.76. 501,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,792. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86.

