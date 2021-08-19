Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,579 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Zendesk comprises 0.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.01. 742,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.45. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.44 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,827 shares of company stock worth $23,763,236. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

