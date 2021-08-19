Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $47.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.42. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after buying an additional 114,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

