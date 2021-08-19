VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Bought by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. VistaGen Therapeutics comprises about 1.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,696. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.85. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $503.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.90.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

