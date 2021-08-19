VistaGen Therapeutics’ (VTGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.90.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

