Vistra (NYSE:VST) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 124.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vistra by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after buying an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vistra by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,956,000 after buying an additional 807,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 13.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,275,000 after buying an additional 876,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

