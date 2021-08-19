Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,763,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Vontier by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vontier by 421.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.73. 1,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

