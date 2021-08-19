Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Research Coverage Started at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.60 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.27.

Get Vtex alerts:

Shares of VTEX opened at $23.79 on Monday. Vtex has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.