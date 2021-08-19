Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Barclays

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Barclays from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.88.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $417.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock worth $3,676,874,742 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

