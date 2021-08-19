Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.88.

Walmart stock opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $417.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,874,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

