Washburn Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,301,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $32,293,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $64.73. 73,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.70.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

