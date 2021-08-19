Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 155 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $8.93 on Thursday, reaching $426.25. 81,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,265. The company has a fifty day moving average of $409.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

