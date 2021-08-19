Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 85.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,157.1% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,055. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $300,556.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,977,669.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,826 shares of company stock worth $3,579,208. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

