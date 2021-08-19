We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $510.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

