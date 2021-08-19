We Are One Seven LLC Buys New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 98,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 62.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period.

Shares of FFEB stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58.

