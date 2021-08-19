We Are One Seven LLC Has $286,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $255.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $259.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.92.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

