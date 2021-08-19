We Are One Seven LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 151,933 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $438.81 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $286.18 and a twelve month high of $471.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.84.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

