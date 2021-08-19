We Are One Seven LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after purchasing an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.90 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $5,045,255. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

