Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 51,532 Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth $881,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at $1,275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth about $7,965,000.

SSAAU remained flat at $$9.91 on Thursday. 3,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,964. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

