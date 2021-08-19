Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 57,993 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMBTU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000.

GMBTU stock remained flat at $$10.16 on Thursday. 736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,337. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

