Wealthspring Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $817,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 693.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRSAU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,587. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

