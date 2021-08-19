Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys 122,140 Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) by 409.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCRU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

