Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys 69,500 Shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) by 112.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $14,274,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,115,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,739,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIRU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

