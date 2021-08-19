Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,552,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,701,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,609,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,492,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,960,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

NAACU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.