Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $908,000 Holdings in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in RXR Acquisition were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

NASDAQ:RXRAU opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

