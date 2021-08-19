Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 54,815 Shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,815 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

OTCMKTS:COVAU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

