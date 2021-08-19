Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 93.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $56,000.

BND traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.52. 5,345,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

