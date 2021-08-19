Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,092 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.44. 1,891,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,153. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

