Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,316 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 783.7% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded up $6.87 on Thursday, hitting $2,738.27. 905,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,635.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $285,933,967. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

