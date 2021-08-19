Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36,002 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,002 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,938,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,913,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.