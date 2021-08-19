WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.97. 888,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,331. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

