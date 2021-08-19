Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.63.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $190.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

