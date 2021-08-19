Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 28,072 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 97,402 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.80 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

