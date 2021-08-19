Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 3,338 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $224,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FINS opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

