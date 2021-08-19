Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 93,383 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Shares of DVN opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.