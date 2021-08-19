Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $509,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

XOP stock opened at $75.17 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $100.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.43.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

