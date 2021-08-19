Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,992 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,803,000 after buying an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,659,000 after acquiring an additional 231,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,077,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,148,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

