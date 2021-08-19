Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $186.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.78. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

