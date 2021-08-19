Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 27.5% in July

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of EOD stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 173,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,322. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 484,125 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 294.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 266,013 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 142,175 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 173.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 112,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $408,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

