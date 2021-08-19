Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.65. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

