Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.