WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells $119,470.41 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $110.16 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter worth $5,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

