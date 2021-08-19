WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells $119,470.41 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $110.16 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
