West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given a C$170.00 Price Target at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) has been assigned a C$170.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 93.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$118.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$144.60.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber stock traded down C$2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 256,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,864. The stock has a market cap of C$10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$88.66. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$77.32 and a one year high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.