Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 165 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

