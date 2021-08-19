Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) versus QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Head-To-Head Survey

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and QCR has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 47.52% 21.08% 1.87% QCR 24.50% 12.96% 1.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and QCR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.33 billion 7.41 $506.60 million $5.04 18.81 QCR $312.17 million 2.46 $60.58 million $3.96 12.29

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than QCR. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation and QCR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 8 0 3.00 QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus price target of $93.64, indicating a potential downside of 1.21%. QCR has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.81%. Given QCR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats QCR on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the Company’s investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

