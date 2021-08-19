Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 843.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 150,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,283 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 121,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $7,681,000.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 151,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,962. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.