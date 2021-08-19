Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 397,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 172,920 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $796,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

