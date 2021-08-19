Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Sells $22,681.00 in Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Dustin Combs sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $22,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $231.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
