Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Sells $22,681.00 in Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Dustin Combs sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $22,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $231.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

